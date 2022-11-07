Donald Trump, Alex Jones and their allies have hurtled America into a black hole of disinformation where there’s no light or right or up or down, and Elon Musk seems to think we’ve got to plunge ourselves still deeper in. Latest case in point: Even as a crystal-clear Department of Justice complaint reveals what David Wayne DePape sought to do to Nancy and Paul Pelosi and why, right-wing mischief-makers successfully spread lies blaming the victim.

