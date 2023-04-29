As a retired public regional high school teacher for 30 years and living in the district where I taught, I have seen firsthand how our state’s school funding system hurts our communities, impacts our children’s education, and affects our property taxes and town budgets.

Retired public high school teacher Claudia Istel of Acworth is now an adjunct at River Valley Community College.

