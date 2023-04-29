As a retired public regional high school teacher for 30 years and living in the district where I taught, I have seen firsthand how our state’s school funding system hurts our communities, impacts our children’s education, and affects our property taxes and town budgets.
I am proud of the education we provide in our district, the wide variety of programs offered to successfully teach children of all abilities and needs. I admire the commitment, tireless efforts, and creativity of our educators to meet those needs, to maximize limited resources, to persevere for the best for our students even as our state government undermines public education, students’ mental health and academic progress deteriorated during the pandemic, and the current social and political climate views teachers and public schools as opposing the best interests of our students, parents and communities. However, let me focus on fiscal concerns.
New Hampshire pays the smallest proportion of education costs of any state in the country, instead relying heavily on local property taxes to support our schools. In districts with lower property values, like the one I taught and live in, communities get caught in a never-ending tug of war to fund their schools adequately while trying to keep property taxes manageable. Those most affected are the students.
With more state funding, we might not have had to cut teachers or academic programs or extra-curricular activities. We might have installed energy-efficient windows and heating systems sooner, actually saving taxpayers money, and replaced old textbooks and worn-out furniture more often. We might have provided more school supplies to the students in need, without asking teachers to pay for these. We might have had more sports equipment so every student could participate and receive the benefits of playing on a team. We might have had more late bus routes so students without rides could have stayed for extra help and after-school activities.
Today, I serve on our town’s budget committee, where I see the other side of the coin. Local education taxes make up the largest portion of our property tax bill. While the state touts cutting taxes, the reality is that the money has to be made up somewhere. That somewhere is our local communities having to decide to cut services, raise property taxes or both.
If we had a more equitable school funding system, if the state paid more toward the cost of public education, communities wouldn’t have to make such hard choices. Everyone wants the best for their children and their schools, but for too many communities, it’s not always affordable.
Another example of this inequality is teacher salaries. Districts with more property value can afford to pay their teachers higher wages. Many schools hire young teachers only for them to leave for higher-paying districts after a few years. Some of the best schools have a teacher population with low turnover, providing a stable educational environment with experienced teachers who help develop, tweak and maintain programs that benefit their school’s culture and students’ needs, and provide mentorship to new teachers. Our district made several efforts to provide new teachers a living salary and to retain experienced teachers.
Another issue is districts not consistently approving teacher collective bargaining agreements. For about a third of my career, I taught without a contract, losing out on pay increases and anticipated pension. Pensions can be a sticky subject, but they are an important benefit to attract people to the teaching profession. They are also another example of the state government not living up to its funding obligations, as the state slashed its 35 percent contribution to municipal pension costs to zero, downshifting the costs onto local property tax payers.
I continue to work to supplement my pension. Like many other older citizens, I worry about being able to continue to live in my home and my community that I am so invested in, as property taxes inevitably increase.
Our N.H. Constitution states that education is a right for all students, and the N.H. Supreme Court has held multiple times that it is the state’s responsibility to fund that education. This school year, the state is paying districts an average of about $4,700 per pupil, far short of the actual average cost of educating a student in our state, which exceeds $19,000. If the state increased its share of education funding to bring these numbers closer together, property taxes in many communities would be less.
These are my experiences with school funding, as a teacher, parent and taxpayer. Our legislators must fulfill their constitutional duty to fund education in this state budget, because more state funding for education would mean a student’s zip code would not determine their educational opportunity, and our communities would have fewer hard choices to make to provide our students with the best education.
