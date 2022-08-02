The COVID-19 pandemic hit long-term care hard, which was unsurprising given that over three-quarters of all U.S. deaths have occurred among those 65 and older.
The extreme trauma of the pandemic caused Americans to reevaluate their work choices, leading to what some call the “Great Resignation.” That effect, too, hit long-term care hard, with long-term care facilities shedding nearly 400,000 jobs from pre-pandemic levels.
New Hampshire has suffered the consequences. Though an accounting survey found nursing homes in the Granite State had wage costs spike 24 percent just between 2019 to 2021, higher wages cannot conjure up a workforce that doesn’t exist. I have had more than one baffled member ask me where everyone went.
Thus, a recent survey of Monadnock Region providers found a vacancy rate of 31 percent for licensed nursing assistants — the frontline caregivers in any nursing home or hospital — and a 49 percent vacancy rate for entry level environmental services workers, including housekeepers and laundry aides.
While distressing, this is not surprising. The state’s Veterans Home, for example, recently was given a two-year, $7.6 million contract with a California-based staffing agency, as the facility had been operating with a 37 percent staff vacancy rate. Privately run facilities are faring no better.
If you are hiring dietary staff, you are competing with restaurants. When even fast-food restaurants have made the old call for “$15 Now” an anachronism, you’re going to have a hard time besting what restaurants can offer, particularly if your means are constrained by Medicaid reimbursement. In hiring housekeeping staff, you’re competing with the hospitality industry. Nursing home residents are not tourists who leave bedside tips.
If you do not have enough staff, you are turning away prospective residents. But here is the paradox: If you do not have enough residents, you lack the revenue to hire more staff. Thus, long-term care providers find themselves in the perfect storm, with out-of-state staffing agencies swooping in to exploit a labor crisis that they make worse, and providers paying ransoms just to augment, not add to, staffing just to be able to care for their existing residents.
Simply put, this is a recipe for the extinction of long-term care. Out-of-control wage costs are the most existential problem, but out-of-control costs elsewhere — such as food — do not help. In better circumstances, state policymakers having provided for a 5 percent Medicaid funding increase over two years might suffice, but not when food costs alone are up over 10 percent just compared to the same time last year, quite apart from wage costs having risen over five times the percentage by which Medicaid funding was increased.
If New Hampshire long-term care is to have a long-term future, it can only be through the state using its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide a bridge to a hoped-for Medicaid funding increase in the next state budget. That budget would not become effective until July 1, 2023. How we make it that far from this very precarious moment is the critical question. Other states have provided very significant Medicaid increases to their long-term care providers (20 percent in Nebraska, for example) to account for pandemic costs, along with ARPA funds.
Our state kept long-term care going in 2020 and 2021 with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds, which providers greatly appreciated, but it is going to have to step up again. Time is not on our side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.