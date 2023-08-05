In various aspects of life, we witness the undeniable power of partnerships — be it in business, personal relationships like marriages and engagements, or grassroots community action groups. The strength of the community mental health system in New Hampshire depends not only on the work and dedication of its 10 nonprofit community mental health centers, their directors, staff, and boards, but also on the partnering relationships we have with New Hampshire hospitals. The work and the mission of the mental health centers and the hospitals in our state are well aligned and can often be seen in their mission statements. At our core is the goal we share in our commitment to improve people’s overall health, inclusive of their behavioral health needs, in the communities we serve.

Maggie Pritchard is executive director of Lakes Region Mental Health Center and president of the N.H. Community Behavioral Health Association. She lives in Boscawen.

