Elon Musk is making Twitter more opaque for academics who have used its data for years to study social media’s impact on society, as well as those who used its database of tweets as a lens into human psychology. This is happening despite his promises to improve transparency on the platform.

Faye Flam is a Bloomberg columnist covering science and host of the “Follow the Science” podcast.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.