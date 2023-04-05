New Hampshire’s Manufactured Housing Board doesn’t make headlines. We never hear about it on TV or radio newscasts. But this under-the-radar volunteer board plays a significantly important role in the lives and well-being of residents and owners in the state’s 400+ manufactured-housing parks in our state.
From disputes over parking, to landscaping, the timeliness of needed repairs and a myriad of other issues, the N.H. Manufactured Housing Board gives residents and owners the opportunity to present their arguments and seek a resolution without having to engage with our overburdened, expensive, and time-consuming court system. Additionally, the Manufactured Housing Board, is appointed by the governor and made up of residents and owners of manufactured housing parks with first-hand experience and understanding of the issues going before them.
In the 29 years this board has been in existence, it has played a critical role in responding to the changing landscape of manufactured housing parks. Maybe the most significant change being that 145 of New Hampshire’s 400-plus parks are now owned cooperatively and managed as nonprofit, resident-owned communities, or ROCs; there were only 30 when the board was created.
I sponsored Senate Bill 203 to modernize the Manufactured Housing Board to better serve the needs of park owners, residents and resident-owners through equal representation and jurisdiction. The bill provides equal representation of private owners and residents on the board and increases its jurisdiction to matters under RSA 301-A, including holding meetings, noticing meetings, transparency of meetings and expulsion related to consumer cooperative associations.
At a recent hearing on SB 203, residents from privately owned and resident-owned communities testified in support of these changes. Scott Mendoza, a resident of Barrington Oaks Cooperative, explained how this bill would enable residents to address noncompliance by ROC boards by providing a much-needed authority to hear and rule on disputes. A resident of a privately owned park also testified in favor of the changes, saying the bill “addresses the need for park residents’ voices to be heard and respected, where everyone would be given a seat at the table.”
Manufactured housing provides an incredibly important affordable homeownership option across New Hampshire. The state’s 27,000-plus manufactured homes provide affordable homes to their owners; 75 percent of these households have low to moderate incomes.
The Manufactured Housing Board serves an important role in supporting the viability and quality of life for these residents. Its modernization will help stabilize vital affordable housing.
Kevin Avard of Nashua, a Republican, represents District 12 in the N.H. Senate.
