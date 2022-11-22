Since the early 20th century, the U.S. military’s negligent use, storage and disposal of harmful chemical substances on its bases has exposed countless troops to severe health hazards. One example is Camp Lejeune, a Marine Corps base in North Carolina, where toxic contamination went unnoticed for several decades until measures were taken in the mid-1980s. As a result, thousands of veterans and their family members developed life-threatening and debilitating diseases.

Jonathan Sharp serves the Environmental Litigation Group, PC, as chief financial officer, a Birmingham, Ala.-based law firm specializing in cases involving toxic substances on U.S. army bases. He wrote this for Progressive Perspectives and Tribune News Service.

