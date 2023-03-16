It’s time to applaud Mike Pence. Just one clap, though.
Though his sycophancy was on display for the four years Pence served as vice president to Donald Trump, and though it took him more than two years after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our nation’s Capitol to speak the truth about that horrific day, Pence finally stepped up and did the right thing.
At the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night, the former vice president pulled no punches.
“History will hold Donald Trump accountable for Jan. 6,” Pence said. “Make no mistake about it: What happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way. President Trump was wrong. His reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day.”
He’s got that right.
Some will see Pence’s remarks as too little, too late. And that’s valid.
But we welcome Pence’s decision to stand up for this truth. We hope it begins an avalanche of the same from other figures in the once-Grand Old Party.
Anyone who hopes to see a functioning, rational Republican Party knows that will be unattainable as long as Trump remains the de facto leader of the GOP. Until that fever breaks, there’ll be nothing but trouble ahead.
Soon enough, the field of candidates seeking the Republican Party’s presidential nomination will take shape. Trump and about a half-dozen others are likely in. Could Pence be among them? That seems unlikely, but he got the ball rolling on calling out Trump for Jan. 6. And that’s worth something.
We hope other GOP candidates follow suit and denounce the former president, not only for the role he played in instigating the attack on the seat of our nation’s government, but for his refusal to accept the 2020 election result.
We’d be happy to see each of the GOP presidential candidates asked, straight on, whether they believe Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. Separate the wheat from the chaff — and the lies from the truth.
