The signs of America’s mental health crisis are everywhere. In response, policymakers have continued to focus on a popular strategy: expanding health coverage through safety net programs, especially Medicaid. Increasing the number of insured Americans, we are told, will ensure access to care, yet it is becoming increasingly clear that record Medicaid enrollment has not prevented the brunt of the mental health crisis from falling on society’s most vulnerable. In fact, our new research indicates this is not coincidence and that instead, spreading coverage out among more people may be part of the problem.

Markus Bjoerkheim is a postdoctoral fellow and Liam Sigaud is a postgraduate fellow with the Mercatus Center, a libertarian, free-market-oriented think tank at George Mason University’s Open Health Project. They are coauthors of a new study, “The Effect of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion on the Mental Health of Already-Enrolled Medicaid Beneficiaries” with Kofi Ampaabeng.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.