In a reactionary political movement desperately trying to reestablish the racial and sexual hierarchies of the past, pervasive fear of Black history is not hard to fathom. The more accurate the history that Americans learn, especially about the centuries-long Black struggle against violent white supremacy, the more morally and politically indefensible is the cry of Make America Great Again.

Francis Wilkinson is a Bloomberg columnist covering U.S. politics and policy.

