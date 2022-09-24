Progressives like to point out that Americans pay more for health care yet have poorer outcomes than people in countries of similar wealth.

Sally Pipes is president, CEO and Thomas W. Smith fellow in Health Care Policy at the Pacific Research Institute. She wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.