Though apparently dedicated to winning the battle against inflation, Fed Chairman Powell is fighting a lonely battle that will be difficult to win, at least with an election taking place. There are limits to what the Fed can do when Congress and the White House are busy printing more money. Yes, even after a six-month long Fed effort to raise interest rates, U.S. inflation is still running at a hot 8.2 percent.

Bruce Yandle is a distinguished adjunct fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, dean emeritus of the Clemson College of Business, and a former executive director of the Federal Trade Commission. He wrote this for Tribune News Service.

