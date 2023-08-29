Student loan forgiveness has become one of the most polarizing issues in a country already replete with third-rail issues.
Those who’ve conscientiously repaid their college debt and others on the hook for loans to enhance their vocational-technical skills consider it an unfairly defined bailout reserved for just one particular class.
They considered President Biden’s wholesale waive-off of up to $20,000 in individual college debt an extreme and unjust overreach.
The Supreme Court agreed and struck down that attempt, and likely will again if a similar forgiveness plan resurfaces.
But there’s one bailout that we can all endorse, which involves the state of Massachusetts’ intention to repay more than $140 million in student loans for almost 3,000 health-care providers serving in communities of need.
An estimated 2,935 primary-care and behavioral-health providers will receive loan repayment awards in exchange for commitments to work with eligible providers, such as community health centers and acute-care hospitals, for four or five years.
Currently, both those fields can’t meet the demand for their services, either due to the emphasis on specialty medicine or the dramatic uptick in the need for mental-health care, especially among adolescents.
The awards, which range from $12,500 to $300,000, signify the first in the “MA Repay” program that former Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration launched in November, funded by federal pandemic relief money and opioid lawsuit settlements.
And more resources are on the way: officials said last week that another $120 million more will flow in the coming months from funding lawmakers included in the new state budget.
How much an individual provider received this round depends on their qualifications, work setting and hours worked, according to the Healey administration. A spokesperson said 39 people are set to receive the maximum $300,000 awards; they’re either full-time psychiatrists or child and adolescent psychiatrists.
The next round of awards will be targeted toward home and human-services providers, continuous skilled nursing providers, and Department of Mental Health employees providing clinical care or case management, according to the Mass. League of Community Health Centers.
These current and prospective beneficiaries of this state program shouldn’t be confused with those who drifted through four years of college without attaining an employable skill to repay their student loans.
A pre-med major accumulates mountains of debt during their years-long pursuit of a medical degree, subsequently working an inhumane number of hours a week completing a residency in their chosen field — a process that including undergraduate study, can take up to 15 years.
The next targeted group may have not chosen the most financially lucrative career, but they play vitally important roles in caring for our most vulnerable and needy.
“Many, many people in health care have crushing debt,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh.
“The debt that young residents face or a social worker faces, particularly against their earning potential, is really staggering, so this loan repayment not only helps people stabilize their lives, stabilize their families, maybe they can buy a house someday, but it also keeps them working in the communities they’ve come to love with the patients they’ve come to love and respect.”
At a program launch appearance in Brockton, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll pitched the “MA Repay” program as a “lifeline” that will help more providers overcome barriers and establish roots in areas with some of the most critical staffing shortages.
“We’re reinvesting in all of you who are helping care for neighbors,” Driscoll said, flanked by state officials and community health center leaders.
“We’re reinvesting in the individuals who are helping us heal. We’re reinvesting in strengthening our communities by providing the type of health care we need on the ground every single day. I can’t think of a better way to utilize public funding than to reinvest in ourselves.”
A majority of the recipients work in “historically underserved” areas. Almost half of them are people of color; 70 percent are women, and 47 percent are younger than 35, which Driscoll said is especially important “at a time when we want to make sure our young adults, this next generation, can launch.”
Health-care providers across Massachusetts have been struggling with staffing shortages for years, particularly during and in the wake of the COVID-19 emergency, which impacts patient care and costs.
Yes, this state loan forgiveness program may only include a select group of individuals, but they play a uniquely important role in an industry desperately in need of qualified, compassionate caregivers, many who will never be adequately compensated for the selfless work they perform.
— Sentinel & Enterprise Editorial Board (Fitchburg, Mass.)
