The whole world by now is probably sick of hearing about the Dominion Voting Systems libel lawsuit against Fox News and last week’s $787.5 million settlement. The whole world, that is, minus Fox News viewers, who have heard precious little about the lawsuit and even less about the settlement. The lead-up to the trial was the subject of countless news stories and analyses as the implications for journalism were weighed and multiple examples aired of how Fox presenters colluded behind the scenes to skew their coverage and advance the lie that Dominion had helped rig the 2020 presidential election.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.