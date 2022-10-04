Tucked away at the bottom of this November’s ballot in small print is a puzzling constitutional amendment question. Without any explanation, Question 1 asks if you are in favor of electing a list of county officials. What it doesn’t tell you is that the proposed change eliminates the position of register of probate. I strongly support adoption of this amendment.

Republican Donna Sytek of Salem is a former speaker of the N.H. House

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.