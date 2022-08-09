whatta world water world

Kansas voters surprised the nation and reframed the midterm elections by voting overwhelmingly against removing abortion rights from the state constitution. It was a sharp rebuke in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal in June of Roe v. Wade, the court’s landmark abortion decision, and while it’s premature to speculate on the impact nationwide, the result rightly emboldens Democrats and Roe supporters to make abortion a defining choice for voters in November.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.