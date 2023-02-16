A fundamental question in politics is “which side are you on?”

Chuck Collins directs the program on inequality and co-edits Inequality.org at the Institute for Policy Studies and author of the book “The Wealth Hoarders: How Billionaires Pay Millions to Hide Trillions.” He wrote this for the Progressive Media Project, via Tribune News Service.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.