At last alarm bells are ringing. Most sentient Americans are beginning to realize what is at stake in the November midterm elections, and the 2024 election that will follow — unless by then they are cancelled. That’s because unless you’re a devotee of Donald Trump and his ilk, it is now clear that we are in the early stages of full-blown fascism and the death of democracy in America.

Elayne Clift writes from Brattleboro. She can be reached via www.elayne-clift.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.