In addition to the lavish trips previously reported, ProPublica has now revealed that, in 2014, right-wing billionaire Harlan Crow bought a Savannah house and lots part-owned by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, where the jurist’s mother still lived. If the earlier unreported trips were legally dubious, this undeclared purchase much more clearly violated disclosure laws, and lawmakers like Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse are right to call for an investigation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.