Interest and Dividends Tax
Courtesy of N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute

In 2021, the Legislature enacted a phaseout plan for the Interest and Dividends Tax, which is collected from a percentage of income generated by wealth, that would eliminate the tax by 2027. This change will result in less state revenue for public services.

Phil Sletten is the research director at the N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute, a nonprofit, independent policy research organization based in Concord.

