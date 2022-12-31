In an age when the two parties disagree sharply on almost every major issue, it can be tempting to assume that almost every voter is a committed supporter of either the Democrats or Republicans, and that each election is decided merely by whether Team Red or Team Blue drives more loyalists to the polls. But evidence is piling up that political independents played a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the 2022 elections — and it’s very possible that they could be an equally critical factor in 2024.

David A. Hopkins is associate professor of political science at Boston College. He blogs regularly about American politics at HonestGraft.com. He wrote this for Bloomberg News.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.