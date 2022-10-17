This week’s annual meetings of the World Bank could have important implications for the climate crisis and could help shift the trajectory of global warming. Multilateral development banks can make or break the transition to renewable energy, and governments are their shareholders. It’s time for those governments to step up and make sure the banks are prepared to advance the process.

Antonio Guterres is the secretary-general of the United Nations. He wrote this for Bloomberg News.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.