Less than a week since Microsoft launched a new version of Bing, public reaction has morphed from admiration to outright worry. Early users of the new search companion — essentially a sophisticated chatbot — say it has questioned its own existence and responded with insults and threats after prodding from humans. It made disturbing comments about a researcher who got the system to reveal its internal project name — Sydney — and described itself as having a split personality with a shadow self called Venom.

Parmy Olson is a Bloomberg columnist covering technology.

