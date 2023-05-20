Everyone seems to realize that the Writers Guild of America strike is a big, big deal — everyone except the Hollywood executives at the heart of the conflict. Case in point: Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO, David Zaslav, popped up on CNBC to reassure fellow studio bosses that relief was just around the corner. He insisted that “a love for the business and the love for working” would prevail.

Kim Kelly is a freelance journalist and activist, and a member and councilperson for the Writers Guild of America, East. She wrote this for Bloomberg News.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.