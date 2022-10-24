Over the past decade college students’ participation rate in the electoral process has risen significantly, but the myth of the reluctant college voter persists.
I have worked in higher education for almost 40 years and have been involved with civic engagement work for the past 10 years. I have watched, listened and learned a few things about college-student voting.
Each election cycle, the Institute for Democracy and Higher Education at Tufts University gathers data on college student voting participation via the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement. The initiative provides college-student voting rates for roughly 1,200 (2020 data) colleges that opt into the survey, representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The de-identified data base of more than 10 million student records has been combined with publicly available voting records from 2012 to 2020. In 2020, 1,051 campuses participated, representing approximately 9 million student voters. The voting rate is the percentage of eligible students who voted on election day.
Presidential primaries build voting momentum across the country, and college-student voting rates for presidential elections exceed those for midterm elections. In 2012, 51.7 percent of Keene State College students voted in the presidential election; (national college average: 49.1 percent).
Voting ticked up in 2016 for both Keene State (53 percent) and nationally (52.9 percent). The high-water mark was 2020, when 68.7 percent of Keene State students voted, and the national average rose to 66 percent.
If those numbers sound familiar it’s because, according to various trackers, 66.7 percent of the eligible voting population voted in the U.S. 2020 presidential election. College students voted at the same rate as the general population.
What do all these numbers mean? Well, in the past 10 years, the lowest college-student voting rate in presidential elections approximated 50 percent; that average increased by 18 percent, and now matches the general population.
Midterm college-student voting has been significantly lower, but improvements are more dramatic. Only 12.5 percent of Keene State students voted in the 2014 election, that percentage almost tripled by 2018 with a voting rate of 33.6 percent. The National Average in 2014 was 18.2 percent and doubled in 2018 to 38.5 percent.
The Pew Research Center reports that 53 percent of eligible voters voted in 2018. The trends are encouraging, but college students still have ground to make up.
Voting rates among college students have grown despite challenging schedules that leave only small windows to vote; state legislatures tightening voting restrictions and considering rules that threaten student financial aid; intense political polarization; and let us not forget that the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing in November of 2020.
In Keene, our on-campus students voted at an elementary school a block from campus in 2012, but that polling station moved about a mile away to the Community Center on Marlboro Street and most on-campus students do not have vehicles of their own.
High-density college student apartment complexes were built across Winchester Street, and those students vote at Ward 5, the Monadnock Covenant Church at the junction of Base Hill Road and Route 9. Not only is that a significant distance from campus, most students do not know that area of Keene.
Keene State and the Keene community responded by providing transportation to the polls that included “van captains” and “poll greeters” trained to support students as they registered to vote.
So, why does the myth persist? I have a few theories. College students tend to be first-time voters. While some students arrive on our campus ready to engage in political discourse, most need time to understand the process and build skills. Voting for your first time is a rite of passage. Students are away from home and may experience dissonance between their own emerging views and the perspectives of their families. The current political discourse can be scary, especially when you live with thousands of others in close quarters.
These reasons, among others, lead to a reserved group of voters. Students don’t want to make mistakes, especially publicly; they don’t want to disappoint families, but they are not ready to openly question them; and they don’t want to create conflict with their peers.
College students care passionately about meaningful issues, and they are willing to brave registering to vote, finding their polling station, and running the gauntlet of candidates and political action groups that want their attention to vote to support candidates who align with their perspectives.
And they are proud of their “I Voted” stickers, but they may not want to make a big deal of it at all … yet.
