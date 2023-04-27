Over and over we hear about the same intractable problems that plague New Hampshire. The most frequently mentioned are education funding, the lack of affordable housing and day care, and the precarious state of health care. When so little progress is made over such a long period of time it leads to a loss of faith that government can solve problems.

Joe Schapiro, D-Keene, represents Cheshire District 16 in the N.H. House, where he is a member of the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.