Over and over we hear about the same intractable problems that plague New Hampshire. The most frequently mentioned are education funding, the lack of affordable housing and day care, and the precarious state of health care. When so little progress is made over such a long period of time it leads to a loss of faith that government can solve problems.
There is ample reason to be optimistic that we are about to move forward in one of these areas. The recently passed House budget includes a number of measures that, if improved upon by the Senate and enacted by the governor, will provide a boost to our health care system. There is the potential to increase access to care, enhance workforce at all levels, and to create financial security for providers large and small.
The most recent version of Medicaid expansion, referred to as the Granite Advantage, is due to expire at the end of the year. By all accounts it has been an enormous success, providing coverage to 60,000 low-income, previously uninsured Granite Staters, improving public health, reducing health insurance rates and reducing uncompensated care. Additionally, it is estimated that Medicaid expansion adds $500 million to the state’s economy every year. The Senate, reflecting broad community support, voted unanimously to permanently reauthorize Granite Advantage through Senate Bill 263.
While the Senate bill reauthorizes Medicaid expansion permanently, the House budget continues the program for only two years. This is deeply problematic. Not only does permanent authorization provide health care and financial security for recipients and providers alike, it also gives the state maximum leverage in procuring contracts with the managed care companies who run the program. It is critical that the House and Senate agree to a long-term extension.
New Hampshire Medicaid rates are among the lowest in the nation, leading to a crisis for Medicaid dependent providers. Low reimbursement rates mean that these organizations are unable to pay competitive salaries, resulting in a shortage of workers. In Cheshire County, Maplewood Nursing Home, a newly renovated facility, is operating at two-thirds capacity due to an inability to hire staff — in spite of a waiting list of more than 100. The N.H. Behavioral Health Association, representing the 10 community mental health centers, estimates that a 23 percent increase in rates would be necessary to pay competitive salaries and fill a high number of staff vacancies. Waypoint and Ascentria, two of the largest providers of in-home care, recently announced that they will be forced to discontinue services for the elderly if Medicaid rates are not raised.
The House budget, thanks to hard fought, good faith negotiations includes less-than-fully-sufficient, but very meaningful increases to mitigate these lingering problems and in some cases, looming disasters. The budget that went to the Senate includes $24 million dollars in across-the-board rate increases plus an additional $110 million in targeted increases, far above the 3.1 percent increase proposed by Gov. Sununu.
In addition, provisions have been included in the budget which will expand postpartum coverage from the current two months to 12 months and ease Medicaid eligibility for lawfully residing minor and pregnant immigrants.
Given the state of partisan gridlock in our state, the House budget, as it relates to health care, is certainly something to feel good about. It took compromise and a willingness to put the needs of Granite Staters above ideology. Of particular note are New Hampshire hospitals’ willingness to forego rate increases for themselves because they knew others needed them more and that increased nursing home beds will mean available space to discharge their patients in a timely fashion.
In spite of the substantial work to get to where we are, there are many more steps and several months before a budget will be finalized. Improvements, such as extending the length of Medicaid expansion are crucial. Both the Senate and the governor will have their say. If you value a robust health care system; if you believe all Granite Staters should have access to care, please make your voices heard. Let your representatives know that you want a New Hampshire budget that invests in health care now and into the future.
