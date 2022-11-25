Arthur Laffer, the Reagan-era guru of trickle-down economics, was unchastened by the deficit explosion back then, which effectively disproved his theory that cutting taxes on the rich would increase government tax revenue. According to a recent Washington Post writeup, Laffer continues to be unchastened now, even as Britain reels from a leadership shuffle caused by the catastrophic application of his very theories.

