The soft-landing narrative for the U.S. economy assumes that a summertime string of comforting inflation data, both at the consumer and producer levels, opens the door even wider for the Federal Reserve to declare as early as next month the end to one of the most concentrated rate-raising cycles in decades. With that, the economy would avoid a recession, interest rates would fall in an orderly fashion, stocks would build on their already impressive gains, and highly levered corporate exposures would be normalized methodically.

Bloomberg columnist Mohamed A. El-Erian, a former chief executive officer of Pimco, is president of Queens’ College, Cambridge; chief economic adviser at Allianz; and chair of Gramercy Fund Management.

