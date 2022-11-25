Perhaps the youngest voters in our democracy are beginning to see that they can effect change. The midterm elections saw historic turnout among this voting bloc ranging in age from 18 to 29. Generation Z and millennials, as the youth like to say, “turned up.” The political party that zooms in on the Zoomers and millennials will likely be the one that leads this country for the foreseeable future.

Jerald McNair is a school administrator at South Holland School District 151 in Illinois. He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.

