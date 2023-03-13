The U.S. economic data are all over the place. The February payroll figures released Friday presented a choose-your-own adventure with something for every monetary policy narrative. That haziness means the Federal Reserve, barring a significant improvement in inflation data due next week, should err on the side of caution and raise interest rates by 50 basis points when it meets later this month, to prevent falling behind again in the fight against inflation.

Jonathan Levin is a former Bloomberg journalist covering finance and markets.

