Investigations are underway into the stunning collapse of FTX and its sister company, Alameda Research. FTX-related case studies will be taught in business schools for years to come. Out of the tangled mess, one lesson already has become clear: The lack of a serious accounting system or even basic internal controls contributed to the company’s downfall.

Michelle Hanlon is the Howard W. Johnson professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Nemit Shroff is a distinguished professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management. They wrote this for Bloomberg News.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.