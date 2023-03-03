That the Department of Energy’s Office of Intelligence and Counter-Intelligence now believes that the deadly plague we call COVID-19 escaped from a Chinese research lab in Wuhan more than three years ago only heightens the need to keep looking for the origin of the virus. With a worldwide death toll approaching 7 million, more than 1 million of them in the United States, the true answer must be found if at all possible.

