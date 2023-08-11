Now that Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers has been sentenced to death, there’s no reason to further delay the administration of justice. The Department of Justice and the federal courts should take every step possible to expedite the appeals.
Further, the convicted murderer and his legal team, having failed in their desperate attempt to convince a Western Pennsylvania jury to spare him, should decline to make unnecessary appeals. There is no question of his guilt, and the jury convincingly rejected the proposed mitigating factors, while the defendant showed no remorse. Finally, there is no sign whatsoever of the kind of prosecutorial misconduct that would throw the conviction and sentence into doubt.
Further litigation will only waste time and money, and will further prolong the healing process for the victims’ families and community.
The appeals process in federal death penalty cases is more efficient than in state capital cases. First, there is an automatic appeal to the U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals, in this case the Third Circuit. At this trial, the defense can re-raise any arguments related to material in the record from the original trial, including disputing decisions made by the judge.
After this, the defense may seek a writ of habeas corpus, which would allow a second appeal not limited to the original trial record. At this trial, new information such as evidence of juror misconduct, or other evidence that had been rejected at the original trial, may be presented. This is usually the last best opportunity for a person sentenced to death to have the conviction or sentence overturned.
The final resort is to petition the Supreme Court of the United States, which only accepts about half a dozen death penalty appeals each year.
The robust death penalty appeals process exists to minimize the possibility of a false conviction, but in this case there is no doubt as to the defendant’s guilt. After an exhaustive process, including weeks of testimony, a jury of his peers found him culpable.
Further, the defense already pursued every possible stratagem, including causing years of delays, to avoid the death sentence. They all failed. Spending years relitigating these matters will not enhance the administration of justice.
Due to the Department of Justice’s decision to pursue the death penalty, followed by innumerable delay tactics by the shooter’s defense team, it has taken nearly five years to complete merely the first step in the process — conviction and sentencing. These excruciating years have denied victims’ families and the wider community a measure of closure. Now, the system — including the shooter’s defense team — can do right by those who carry the wounds of Oct. 27, 2018, by expediting the appeals.
