Mark Twain is right that a lie travels around the world before the truth can put its pants on, but the truth has raced back to bite George Santos in the rear. That became clearer than ever Wednesday as leading New York Republicans demanded the new congressman resign immediately. Among them were state Republican Chair Nick Langworthy, Nassau County Chair Joseph Cairo, former Sen. Al D’Amato and Rep. Anthony Esposito. It is damning indeed when the party of Donald Trump in Trump’s native state considers a politician’s fabrications disqualifying.

