Recently, many of the hospitals and clinics in and around Chicago, including my own, have elected to discontinue universal masking requirements, noting the lowest rates of COVID-19 in the last three years. This is being hailed as a sign of moving on from the COVID-19 pandemic. But is it really “moving on?” Or moving backward?

Dr. Emily Landon is an associate professor of infectious diseases and the executive medical director of Infection Prevention and Control at the University of Chicago Medicine. She wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.