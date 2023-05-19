When Special Counsel Robert Mueller, probing Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election by helping Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, completed his report, he sent it to Attorney General Bill Barr on March 22, 2019, a Friday. Two days later, Barr issued his own four-page summary of the report, which radically distorted and twisted Mueller’s work, over Mueller’s repeated objections.

