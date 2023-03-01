For the past decade, Syrian kleptocrat and dictator Bashar Assad has seen himself ostracized by much of the world. In areas controlled by his regime, he used torture to sow terror in the hearts of the Syrian people through the Mukhabarat, a network of intelligence services. In opposition-held areas, he used lethal chemical weapons to target civilians, an atrocity verified by United Nations-backed investigations. Assad has rightly been condemned and isolated for these human rights abuses.

Bincheng Mao is an agenda contributor at the World Economic Forum, writing on human rights and economic justice. He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.

