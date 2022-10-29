When you adopt a black cat, one of the things no one warns you about is that October presents a minefield of temptations. Suddenly, tributes to your beloved house panther are everywhere. No, I don’t need another T-shirt, tea light or tea towel … but how am I to resist when they feature a likeness of my Mia, perched on a pumpkin?

Lindsay Pollard-Post is a senior writer for the PETA Foundation.

