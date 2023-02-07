Ominous signs are growing about the potential for direct military conflict between the United States and China. It’s not every day when a top military commander predicts in a memo that military confrontation could happen by 2025 with Beijing. But that’s exactly what Gen. Michael A. Minihan warned a few days ago. Minihan heads the U.S. Air Mobility Command headquartered at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, which helps remind folks in this region that, even though China is way over there, any talk of war can have major reverberations in America’s heartland.

