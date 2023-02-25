The spectacle of the U.S. military shooting down three unidentified objects in the space of a week has opened the door to baseless speculations and conspiracy theories, thanks in part to the government’s contradictory messaging, which has toggled between genuine alarm and casual dismissal.

Stephen Mihm is a professor of history at the University of Georgia. He wrote this for Bloomberg News.

