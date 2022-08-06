The U.S. credit-card market is the oldest and largest in the world. It’s also the least regulated and most expensive. In other countries, policymakers keep card companies in check by setting price caps or by funding public sector alternatives. The result is lower prices. In the U.S., credit-card fees stand at between 1.3 percent and 2.7 percent of transaction value; in Europe, they are as low as 0.3 percent.

Marc Rubinstein is a former hedge fund manager and the author of the weekly finance newsletter Net Interest. He wrote this for Bloomberg Opinion.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.