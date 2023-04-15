On Thursday, ProPublica revealed that a right-wing billionaire has secretly funded a lavish lifestyle for Justice Clarence Thomas. Then on Friday, a federal judge in Texas tried to block the use around the country of mifepristone, the medication used in half of all abortions. These two dramatic twists are part of the same story. They show a judicial system out of control, in thrall to right-wing activists and swimming in cash.

Los Angeles Times contributor Michael Waldman is president of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law and author of the forthcoming book “The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America.”

