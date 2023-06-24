Charter school advocates have dedicated decades to developing free, accessible options in the public school landscape that give low-income students and students of color the opportunity they deserve to learn and succeed.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is the founder and chair of nonprofit think tank on education reform ExcelinEd and ExcelinEd in Action. He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.