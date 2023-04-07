Again this week, mass shooting events are headlining the news. And again, the most recent is an unspeakable tragedy that took place in an elementary school. The headlines beg for solutions and leave us feeling helpless and sorrowful. We have yet to see the assignment of blame in any of these terrible situations result in significant change; instead, we see and feel our collective energy being used to fuel anger at a particular person, or a group of people, rather than toward a meaningful solution.

Maggie Pritchard of Boscawen is president of the N.H. Community Behavioral Health Association and chief executive officer of Lakes Region Mental Health Center.

