Despite a time of seeming conflict, New Hampshire came together for children this year. Without a voice or a vote, children are too often left off the political agenda and excluded from budget allocations. But this year the N.H. Legislature and the governor made significant investments in our state’s children. By doing so, they invested in the future of the Granite State.

Emily Lawrence of Derry is deputy director, advocacy at Waypoint NH, formerly Child and Family Services of New Hampshire.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.