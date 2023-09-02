Retired bowling pin now stands alone, but with a permanent new home.
Funny thing happened on my Maine vacation: I bought a bowling pin.
That’s right, a bowling pin.
Not a bag of shells, or a footstool fashioned from driftwood. Not a box of individually wrapped salt-water taffy candy or a hand-glazed coffee mug adorned with a photo of a moose.
A bowling pin.
An official American Bowling Congress-approved tenpin bowling pin. Worn white with red lettering and two trademark red circles around the neck, where the pin narrows. Made of wood with a glossy plastic coating. Pocked with nicks and blemishes of the kind you’d expect from an object that, for all its working career, was the target of intentional, repeated blows.
Price: $20.
I didn’t want to buy the bowling pin necessarily, not at first, but the look on my face when my wife, Kathy, saw me with the pin in the middle of the gift shop told Kathy there was no way I could not.
“I haven’t seen that look, that joy, on your face in I don’t know how long,” Kathy said.
Yikes, how unjoyful must my countenance have been all this time, I remember thinking.
As I hedged, Kathy slipped me a $20 bill to make sure I didn’t walk out of the house-like store — jam packed with crafts, homemade goods and hundreds of assorted collectibles — without my new find.
It was a regret she was not willing to sanction.
The bowling pin now stands on brick tiles in front of a fireplace in our living room.
It is oddly out of place, décor-wise, but not entirely. A small antique chest, a few books and cooking magazines, a decorative stand penny gumball machine, and two wooden crates filled with our grandchildren’s go-to books, sketch pads and puzzles are its new neighbors.
A common living room garnish a bowling pin is not, but somehow it works.
After all, is there any just-right place for a souvenir bowling pin, outside of a bowling alley or maybe the top shelf of the busy bar next to the bowling alley, where it might give breathing space to 12 brands of flavored vodka and a beer-endorsed clock? Or maybe as part of a lamp in a man cave?
Or, more realistically perhaps, aligned with so many others in a fancy glass memorabilia case in Johnny Petraglia’s home.
Nostalgia has no rules, just profound, sentimental meaning. The bowling pin evoked an unexpected emotional response.
It was so out of the blue, the pin and the response. Cole’s Corner Gift Shop was an unplanned stop. We were in search of a quick bite to eat before making a beeline back to the beach.
We know that items of meaning can evoke strong emotions — like surprise, amazement, joy and even sadness. More-traditional examples might include a family ring passed from mother to daughter to granddaughter; a music box that still plays when it’s opened once every 10 years; a saved love letter unearthed from the bottom of a shoe box on a rainy, closet-cleaning kind of day.
Leave it to me to get melodramatic over a beat up block of turned wood. Think of a juggling club, only fatter.
Part of my youth was spent at a bowling alley, Yankee Lanes in West Keene, a still-busy establishment that my father, Ray, managed in its earliest days. Football wasn’t for me, being thin and small when I was young. I tried it, but rather disliked the bottom of a punishing pig pile. So, I joined a bowling league.
The bowling pin reminded me just how memorable those days were, even if I hadn’t drawn on those times for years.
I could see some of the faces: Doug Seymour, Larry Martin, Eric Gebhardt, Clint Hall and Kevin Youngman to name a few; my coach, Klaus Weller, tightening up my four-step approach; the smooth sheen of freshly applied lane oil. I could recall moving to a 16-pound fingertip ball, a blue Columbia 300 with three white dots, and the extra carry it delivered with a solid pocket hit. I could taste — literally taste — the grilled hot dogs from Robert and Joanne Tullar’s snack bar/restaurant at the lanes.
The $2 I got each Saturday morning for junior bowling league covered the hot dog, a bag of chips and a fountain soda. If there was an adult tournament that afternoon, I often stayed to keep score: 10 cents a string. Two hours equaled another hot dog. With a months-worth of saved scoring change, I could buy a new record album.
I remember my father taking me with him to the cramped, noisy galley behind the lanes when he had to free a stuck pin-setting machine, being awed, and getting to hold and inspect bowling pins up close. I remember the pins being heavier than I would have thought, and I liked that they were not vertically symmetrical, like a candlepin bowling pin, which gave them more character.
Twenty-four lanes long, the galley stretched without end. The din of clanking machinery and crashing pins across that expanse hurt my ears, but in a good way.
Bowling was part of my family; it was business and pleasure. My father was the first player to roll a 300 at Yankee Lanes and once made the televised finals of a King of the Hill tournament. I remember watching the roll-off, wrapped in a blanket, standing way too close to the TV in my grandparents’ living room.
My brother Chip bowled and my sister Jane bowled.
My mother, Nancy, was a source of encouragement and support for us all. Today, amid advanced dementia, my mother might recognize a bowling pin, or not, depending on the day. It might evoke a memory, or not, depending on the day.
I’m not prepared to say that a bowling pin can’t call attention to itself. What if this solitary pin, in this unlooked-for beach-town outpost, was meant for me, to take me back this way, to remind me that little things matter, that memories and artifacts of those memories, saved or found, are among our greatest personal treasures.
The pin could be more special than I am capable of understanding. It is less a possession than a symbol, to be sure. It is a reminder that the sum of who we are cannot be exaggerated. It is and will remain where I can see it each day, a welcome metaphor for life, the elusive search for meaning, end-of-life acceptance, whatever is required.
Thank you, Kathy, for the $20 bill. For reading my face the way that only you can.
