Perhaps we can blame COVID fatigue for numbing us to the risks of other viruses. But it should be bigger news that a bird flu has mutated to spread through mammals and is ominously appearing among wild and domesticated animals around the globe. In the past, the inability to spread from one mammal to another was the barrier that prevented bird flu, H5N1 — which has a 50 percent fatality rate in humans — from becoming a human pandemic. It’s not clear this version, which spread through minks, would be easily transmitted in people, but it has made a step in a dangerous direction.

Faye Flam is a Bloomberg columnist covering science and host of the “Follow the Science” podcast.

