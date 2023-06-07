Joe Biden had much experience in foreign policy before being elected president, but he is certainly no Richard Nixon. Although Nixon had to resign because of domestic corruption linked to the U.S. war in Southeast Asia, he was masterful in driving a wedge between the two communist great powers — Maoist China and the Soviet Union — to achieve more peaceful relations with both countries. Nixon cleverly created a competition between the two countries to better relations with the United States or be isolated on the wrong side of the triangle. Regrettably, Biden, despite his prior foreign policy chops, is doing the opposite by driving China and Russia closer together in opposition to the United States.

Ivan Eland is senior fellow with the Independent Institute and author of several books, including “War and the Rogue Presidency.” He wrote this for Tribune News Service.

