In politics, as in life, it’s all too easy to write off old people, especially when they are frail or disabled. President Joe Biden’s fall on stage during the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony on Thursday immediately raised questions of fitness. Even I, a geriatrician and anti-ageism advocate, looked at Dianne Feinstein’s recent return to the Senate after a prolonged absence due to shingles without fully seeing her. The voter in me felt appalled by her condition; the doctor in me wanted to get her home and comfortable.

Louise Aronson is a geriatrician and professor of medicine at UC San Francisco, and author of “Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life.” She wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.

