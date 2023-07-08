The “horse latitudes” consist of regions around the equator where the sea is often becalmed and sailors sweat it out without even the slightest breeze. They are so named because, dying of thirst, sailors threw horses overboard to conserve water.

Ingrid Newkirk is the president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.